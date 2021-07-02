Kevin Lee Dougherty, age 60, passed away the night of June 25, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness due to a heart attack he suffered on March 3.
Kevin was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a retired trucker. Kevin lived in Kingsport, TN the majority of his life but grew up in Scott County, VA and was a graduate of Gate City High School.
He was the youngest of three sons born to Nathan W. (Junior) Dougherty and Nella Ruth Hale Dougherty.
He has been preceded in death by his father, who passed away on May 21, 2021, and his grandparents; N.W. (Nath) Dougherty and Laura McConnell Dougherty and Fred Allen (Stormy) Hale and Harriet (Hattie) Baker Hale.
He leaves behind his mother, Nella Hale Dougherty; two brothers, Nathan Allen Dougherty and David Hale Dougherty as well as nephews, Nathan Allen Dougherty Jr. and Nathan William (Shaun) Dougherty and three nieces, Laura Dougherty Carter whose husband is Brandon Carter, Melissa Dougherty Flanary, and Tanya Dougherty Lunbeck, four great-nephews and three great-nieces, aunts Nadine Buchanan and Nora Fletcher and uncle W.F. (Billy) Fletcher, and numerous cousins.
The family has chosen to have Kevin cremated.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 3:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. and a celebration of life service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. The services will be held at the home of Nella Dougherty, at 1746 Yuma Road, Gate City, VA, with Minister Janet Sweet officiating.
