DULUTH, MN - Kevin James Wood, known affectionately as “Woody,” passed away on October 18, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Born on May 17, 1960, in Hastings, MI to Leo Gerald Wood and Ruth R. Moore Wood, Kevin was the youngest of nine siblings. Their father would later move the family to Coldwater, MI.
After losing both parents at an early age (his mother when he was only one year old and later, when he was 14, his father) his older brother, Bill, became his caretaker and saw to it that he continued his studies. Always studious, he would maintain a 4.0 GPA until he graduated from Homer High School, Homer, Mich. in 1978.
Immediately after high school he enlisted in the US Navy. He completed a Med Cruise aboard the USS Forrestal, the United States' first completed supercarrier during this time and was, subsequently, stationed at Naval Air Station Brunswick, ME, Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, VA., and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, VA. He served his nation proudly for 10 years before being discharged honorably as a First-Class Petty Officer (E-6).
In 1991 he obtained a position with SW&B Construction Corporation as a certified Safety Technician where his talents were noticed, and he garnered more and more responsibilities.
He married the love of his life, Johnna Seward, on May 22, 1993, in Smithfield, VA. They each brought one son to their union, Bryan, and Ira, and moved to Mount Carmel, TN.
In 2006 he went on to work at The Newtron Group as a Site Safety Manager where both he and his wife traveled to different locales all over the country. They were together 24 hours a day and loved every moment of it. During his time with the company, from 2006 until his passing, his supervision over construction sites would receive a multitude of awards for safest projects. As they traveled together over the years their energy was so positive that they made friends everywhere they went and made new memories every day.
He was upright, compassionate, and known for his kindness, generosity and, especially, warm hugs. Woody also enjoyed playing golf and pool, telling, and hearing a good joke, his wife’s singing and dining together, listening to classic rock music as well as watching movies and his favorite football team, The Chicago Bears. His life reflected the saying, “It’s not how you start in life, but how you finish.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, David, Don, Bill, and Ronald Wood.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Johnna Marie Wood, of Mount Carmel, TN.; two sons, Bryan Wood, of Cordova, TN., and Ira Barron of Mount Carmel, TN; his brother, Gerald “Gerry” Wood (Pat), of Albion, MI.; three sisters, Sherry Harden (Gilbert), of Hudson, MI., Ruth Pauley (Jim) of Vicksburg, MI., and Annette Saunders (Scott) of Quincy, MI.; his father and mother-in-law, John and Della Seward of Smithfield, VA.; two sisters-in-law, Angela Seward-Trabbold (Richard) of Newport News, VA., and Paula Seward, of Smithfield, VA., as well as nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Family and friends will gather to honor his memory in two locations: Virginia from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at 916 Elder Rd., Newport News, VA.; and in Tennessee from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Riverfront Seafood Co., 1777 Netherland Inn Rd, Kingsport, TN. Additionally, co-workers of The Newtron Group will also honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, a donation will be given to his favorite charity. Please send gift donations to www.gofundme.com/f/kevin-woody-wood.
Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, Superior, Wisconsin, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.