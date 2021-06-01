In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, O Lord, will keep me safe. Psalm 4:8
I know the Lord is always with me. I will not be shaken, for he is right beside me. Psalm 16:8
KINGSPORT - Kevin Huddle Ladd, 49, of Kingsport, unexpectedly entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born in Kingsport, he had lived in Kingsport all of his life. Kevin graduated from Dobyns Bennett, class of 1989, and Tennessee Technological University, class of 1995, with a B.S. in Finance. His early workdays began at Food City followed by tenures at several finance companies. He finished his working career at Eastman Chemical Company.
Kevin brightened everyone’s day with his waves and smiles. He gave life to others through tissue donation.
Kevin will forever be remembered by middle brother, Shane, for their times of laughter. They shared a mutual love of loud music, lake life and challenging each other on who could withstand the hottest hot sauce. Shane is sorry that Kevin thought the family had "more exciting vacations" before Kevin's entry into the world, but great memories from Florida and Charleston, SC will forever be cherished.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Noble C. and Dorothy Ladd and Kyle and Ethel Huddle.
Those left to cherish Kevin’s memories are his parents, N. Wayne and Kay H. Ladd; his oldest brother, Barry D. Ladd and sister-in-law Terry; niece Kaitlin Joy; second oldest brother, C. Shane Ladd and sister-in-law Kimberly; and many special cousins and family members who loved him very much.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will follow with Pastor Terry Whitson officiating. A private cemetery service will be held with immediate family only at Gunnings Cemetery.
