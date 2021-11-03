KINGSPORT - Kevin Eugene Rock, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jeremy McMillan officiating. Music will be provided by Julie Pyle. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
