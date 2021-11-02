KINGSPORT - Kevin Eugene Rock, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was a 1984 graduate of Sullivan North High School he also received his Associates Degree from Northeast Community College. Kevin worked for Eastman Chemical Company where he completed the apprenticeship program. He was an avid musician and especially enjoyed playing guitar. Kevin was a loving son and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Kevin was preceded in death his father, Howard Rock; step-father, R.C. Robinson; brother-in-law, Roger Ketron.
He is survived his mother, Mary Ann Robinson; step-sister, Pat Ketron; along with a host of friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jeremy McMillan officiating. Music will be provided by Julie Pyle. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
