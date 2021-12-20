BIG STONE GAP, VA - Kevin Douglas Lane, 44, of Big Stone Gap, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec 19, 2021.
He graduated from Powell Valley High School class of 1995.
He was preceded in death by his maternal, and paternal grandparents; Anne & Joseph Walker Bledsoe & Howard and Blanche Lane.
Kevin is survived by his father and mother, Jack D. and Carolyn Lane, his children; Emma Baker, of Big Stone Gap, Peyton Lane of Wise, VA., and Jordan Lane, of Fort Walton FL., his brother, Tim A. Lane and three nieces; Kaile, Jakolyn, and Hunter Lane one nephew, Hank Lane, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Holding Funeral Home from 12-1 p.m. for the Visitation. The burial will follow in Riverview cemetery. His family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
