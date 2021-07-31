OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Kevin Aaron Sanders, 46 of Oklahoma City, OK passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, of unknown cause. Kevin was born in Kingsport, TN May 4, 1975, to Dana Cleary Sanders and Jerry Sanders.
Kevin attended Lincoln Elementary, Robinson Middle School, and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1993 and was a member of the DB Band. He continued his education in Oklahoma City, graduating with honors from Southern Nazarene University with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and Master of Science in Management. After earning his teaching certification, he became employed as a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Western Heights Public School District in Oklahoma City.
Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Peggy Cleary of Kingsport.
Kevin is survived by his daughters, the loves of his life, Addilyn Lee Sanders and Ellisyn Cleary Sanders of Oklahoma City.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Dana Cleary Sanders, father Jerry Sanders, brother Jason Sanders, aunt Mary Martha Triplett (Toby), uncles Jonathan Cleary and Dennis Cleary (Cheryl), cousins Myles Triplett, Trevis Cleary, Matthew Cleary, Colin Cleary, and Raffe Cleary, nieces Rylie Sanders, Remmy Sanders and great aunt Joyce Baker, all of Kingsport.
He leaves behind many good friends from Pre-Kindergarten in Kingsport to his most recent life in Oklahoma, including but not limited to, Alec, Kevin, TBone, Cameron, and Jane. He loved being with his friends and family and cherished their friendships and support.
A celebration of life is being planned for a later date in Kingsport and Oklahoma.