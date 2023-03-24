Kerry Allen Musick, age 75, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital after a knee replacement on Friday. Kerry was born on August 18, 1947 in Bristol, VA. He was the youngest son of the late Louise Franklin Musick and Sam Jack Musick of Bristol. Kerry was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Wayne Musick, and several aunts and uncles.
Kerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen, and his cherished and devoted daughter, Jean Marie Musick. He is also survived by sister-in-law Sue Finchum and brother-in-law James Finchum; nephews and nieces: Alan Musick, Eric Musick, Andrew Finchum and wife Dawn, T.J. Musick Horton and husband Kevin; and great-nephews and great-nieces: Eleeza Landon, Annika, Melody, Aria, Willow, and River Musick; and Rebecca, Katelynn, Matthew, and Ethan Finchum.
Kerry was a graduate of Tennessee High and was a lifelong Viking fan. He joined the Army at 17 and trained in Monterey, CA, as a Russian voice transcriber then served at the East-West German border in the Army Security Agency for over two years.
He received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Tennessee. He was an avid UT sports fan and never wanted to miss a game (unless they were losing)! He loved it when UT won! He worked for Legal Services of Upper East Tennessee in Johnson City and opened their Morristown office, where he met and married Mary Ellen Finchum of New Market. He transitioned into private practice in Johnson City, and then maintained a law practice in Blountville, TN for over 35 years until his death.
Kerry was a good husband and a wonderful father, especially with Jean Marie’s premature birth.
He was her advocate from the beginning and provided sound counsel throughout her development teaching her to be honest, forthright, caring, and kind to others. The whole family enjoyed trips together, especially to visit the U.S. national parks.
He was one-of-a-kind and will be immensely missed.
The family of Kerry Allen Musick will receive friends Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 12-2:00 p.m. at Oakley- Cook Funeral Home. A funeral will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Services will be officiated by Reverend Sherrel Nave and include special remembrances by others. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123). Oakley-Cook is honored to serve the Musick family during this difficult time.