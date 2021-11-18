ST. PAUL, VA - Kermit Louis Page, 67 went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was a graduate of Coeburn High School and retired from Walmart in Norton, VA. He was of the Baptist Faith, and he will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle, and friend.
He was the son of the late Wythe and Frances (Renie) Page; along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffery, Darvin, and Douglas Page; sisters, Alice Marie, and Peggy Sue Page; brother-in-law, Hubert Keith, and sister-in-law, Geraldine Page.
He is survived by his two brothers, Ernest Page, and Burnice Page; two sisters, Margaret (Jimmy) Lee, and Mary Keith; sister-in-law, Nina Page; his extended family Charles and Robin Hall, and Sue Mills. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a host of many more family and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 19, 2021, 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the chapel of funeral home with Pastor Stacy Vanover officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted 1 P.M. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Salyers Cemetery St. Paul, VA. The family and friends will meet at 12 noon at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wesley Rasnick, Jordan Richardson, Matthew Richardson, Michael Lawson, Andrew Price, and Aaron East. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Hall and Coleton Rasnick.