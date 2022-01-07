GRAY - Kermit H. Morrison, 78, of Gray, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Gray Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Darin Harrison, Pastor Calvin McCray, and Bro. Wesley Flanary officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend should gather at the cemetery by 1:15 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Cody Morrison, Greg Hamilton, Jalen Bridwell, Derek McCray, Talance Kahley, and Richard Harrison. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Holden, Dale Brown, and Chris McCann.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.