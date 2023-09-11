ROCKVILLE, MD - Kent Taylor Osborne, 90, of Rockville Maryland passed away on September 6, 2023. He was the loving husband to Jean Osborne for over 60 years.
Born in Slant, VA, on January 30, 1933, Kent grew up in Kingsport, TN and fulfilled his enlistment in the US Army after high school, where he served as a Morse Code Operator in Japan. Afterwards, Kent attended East Tennessee State University (Class of 1958), where he was inducted in the Hall of Fame for his track & field accomplishments. Kent later relocated to Washington, DC and married his life-long partner, Jean, in 1962. He was an independent Allstate agent in Rockville, MD until retirement.
Kent enjoyed spending time at his property in Berkeley Springs, WV, "Echo Mountain Farm". He loved landscaping, working outside, and storytelling. Kent also treasured his time at his grandchildren's track races and other sporting events.
In addition to his wife, Kent is survived by four children: Eric and wife Cheryl Osborne, Gary Osborne, Dale and wife Laura Osborne, and Dawn and husband Tripp Welch. He has 9 grandchildren: Chad and wife Brittany Osborne, Hollie and husband Zach Terhune, Cole and wife Dana Osborne, Chase Osborne, Ashley Osborne, Gage Osborne, Tommy Welch, Molly Welch, and Abby Welch. He also has 4 great- grandchildren.
Kent was predeceased by parents Conrad and Maxine Osborne of Kingsport, TN, and siblings Jack Osborne, Beth Goff, Peggy McGlothlin, and Mary Edith Dillard.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring at Echo Mountain Farm with close family and friends.