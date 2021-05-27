Revelations: 21:4 ~ And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.
GATE CITY, VA - Our precious husband and father, Kenny W. Lane, 67, departed this life and into the arm of Jesus on May 3, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital, following a brave battle of Covid 19.
He was born in Scott County, VA. He was the son of the late Rev. Ralph Lane and Beulah (Rhoton) Lane, and currently resided in Gate City, VA.
Kenny was employed at Eastman Chemical Company, where he worked for the past 47 years. He was one of the hardest workers, taking pride in his job.
He attended the Highway of Holiness Church in Glade Springs, VA where his dear friend Tracy Puckett is pastor.
His passion was coon hunting and gardening, but his heart was serving the Lord. He had a strong faith and loved going to church.
Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Page Lane; and daughter, Pamela Dawn Lane; sister, Linda (Rick) Barger; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Brother Tracy Puckett officiating. Music will be provided by Earl Thomas.
Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. The family asks that all attending wear a face covering and practice the social distancing protocol.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highway of Holiness Church, c/o Tracy Puckett, P.O. Box 402, Glade Springs, VA 24340.
An online guest register is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
