GATE CITY, VA - Kenny J. Hale, 81 of Gate City, VA, went to be with the Lord and his family that preceded him, on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was the son of the late Emmitt K. Hale and Carrie Virginia Salyer Hale. Kenny was an avid farmer, operated a sawmill, tended his apple orchard, and a forester. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kenny was a member of Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Jerome Hale and sister, Jackie Steele.
He is survived by his wife, Veronica C. “Ronnie” Hale; sons, Todd Jay Hale, Stuart Lee Hale and wife Tanya; grandchildren, Krystal Cora Baker, Kayla Ann Hale, Alyshea Maree Hale, Virginia Mae Hale, and Anthony Jay Hale; several great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Dearth; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Rance Edwards officiating.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday at Holston View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will meet at the funeral home at 9:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Holston Medical Group, Ballad Health and his family and friends.