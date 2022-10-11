GATE CITY, VA - Kenny J. Hale, 81 of Gate City, VA, went to be with the Lord and his family that preceded him, on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was the son of the late Emmitt K. Hale and Carrie Virginia Salyer Hale. Kenny was an avid farmer, operated a sawmill, tended his apple orchard, and a forester. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kenny was a member of Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Jerome Hale and sister, Jackie Steele.

