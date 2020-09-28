CHURCH HILL - Kennith C. McCracken, 69 of Church Hill, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26 at Holston Valley Hospital.
Kennith is survived by his wife, Vickie Brickey McCracken; son, Kevin McCracken (Melanie) of Piney Flats; daughter, Kareston Bryant (Jason) of Church Hill; brother, Glenn McCracken (Tammy) of Fall Branch; sisters, Teresa Garvin (Steve) of FL and Renea Patrick (Billy); grandchildren, Grace and Isaiah Bryant, Tanner, Emily, and Blakely McCracken; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at New Canton Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ, Leeper Rd. Church Hill, TN. Pastors Luther Russell and Greg Street will be officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.