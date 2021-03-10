HILTONS, VA – Kennie “Preacher Kenny” Maurice Hammond, 82, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel, Weber City, VA with Pastor Wayne Baker, Rev. Roger Hearl and Pastor J.E. Mauk officiating. Music will be provided by the True Faith Quartet and Billy Lawson and Singers.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Friday, March 12, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Military honors being provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard.
Pallbearers will be Steve Calhoun, Charles Balthis, Wayne Duncan, J.R. Gibson, Cecil White, Allen Berry, Billy Cradic, Billy Stanley, and Frankie Elliott.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his sons-in-law, Tim McElyea and Jerry Moore; grandkids, Damien McElyea, Dalton McElyea, Devin McElyea, Gabby McElyea and Alexis Moore; family friend, Scotty Lucas.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
