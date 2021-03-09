HILTONS, VA – Kennie “Preacher Kenny” Maurice Hammond, 82, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Duffield, VA. Kenny was a resident of Hiltons, VA for most of his life but lived in various locations throughout the USA due to his military service and work for short periods of time. He was a commercial electrician by trade and retired from IBEW Local Union 934. Kenny was a born-again Christian, gave his life to Jesus on December 25, 1966 and was called into the ministry in May of 1971. He did evangelical work as an ordained minister from 1971 until he began pastoring in 1978. Kenny pastored Walkers Mountain Independent Baptist Church from 1978 to 1987. He then pastored Lewis Lane Central Baptist Church from 1989 to 2019 and was named Pastor Emeritus by Lewis Lane Central Baptist Church at that time. He served as Assistant Moderator of the Central Baptist Association for several years as well as Moderator.
Kenny and Janice celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on February 28, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and devoted Christian.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Hammond and Rebecca Hammond Ball; nephew, Michael Bishop; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlos and Virgie Newton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Joyce Frye.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice Newton Hammond, of the home; daughters, Mauricia Moore and husband Jerry, Church Hill, TN, Kendra McElyea and husband Tim, Asheville, NC; brother, Pat Hammond and wife Racheal; sister, Betty Ellis and husband Bob; 5 grandchildren, Damien, Dalton, Devin, and Gabby McElyea, and Alexis Moore; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Calvin and Shelia Newton; several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel, Weber City, VA with Pastor Wayne Baker, Rev. Roger Hearl and Pastor J.E. Mauk officiating. Music will be provided by the True Faith Quartet and Billy Lawson and Singers.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Friday, March 12, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Military honors being provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard.
Pallbearers will be Steve Calhoun, Charles Balthis, Wayne Duncan, J.R. Gibson, Cecil White, Allen Berry, Billy Cradic, Billy Stanley, and Frankie Elliott.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his sons-in-law, Tim McElyea and Jerry Moore; grandkids, Damien McElyea, Dalton McElyea, Devin McElyea, Gabby McElyea and Alexis Moore; family friend, Scotty Lucas.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
To express condolences to the Hammond family, please visit our website scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Hammond family.