KennethLee Brown, 34, Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly after surgery following a brief illness. He was born in Texas and lived in Kingsport since early childhood. Kenneth worked in construction and loved his children, family and all types of critters.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Coates.
KennethLee is survived by his fiancée, Chastity Craft; children, Jasmine Spears, Kenneth Spears, and John and James; the mother of his children, Kelly Spears; parents, Peter Brown and Peggy Sue Travis; sisters, Aimee Turner and Mark, and Jodie Sue Brown; uncle, Dewayne Coates and wife, Shelby; grandmother, Carolyn Coates; paternal grandfather, Jim Brown and wife, Jeanie; great-uncle, Wayne Coates and wife, Brenda; niece, Memphis and nephew, Damion.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Mark Turner and Damion Bernard officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brian Umbarger, Tim Neely, Chris Richards, Brandon Crumbley, Dustin Davis and Nick Slaughter. Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Bernard, Damion Bernard and Mark Turner.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.