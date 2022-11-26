HILTONS, VA – Kenneth Whiten, age 91 of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
He was born in Sullivan County, TN on September 20, 1931, and was the son of the late John Jacob and Nannie Larkey Whiten. In addition to his parents Kenneth was also preceded in death by his brother, James B. Whiten. He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War and served on the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Destroyer. Kenneth was a rural mail carrier for over 30 years, a jailer for Scott County Sherriff’s Office and former assistant manager of John R. Hay House, Inc. in Kingsport. He was a member of Hiltons Independent Church of God and a proud member of American Legion.
Mr. Whiten is survived by his wife of 68 years Ruby Quillen Whiten; daughter, Leah Ann Qualls (Jeff); 2 sons, Stephen A. Whiten (Shirley J. Whiten) and Greg W. Whiten (Donna P. Whiten); 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Brooks; 2 sisters-in-law, Delores Whiten and Betty Lawson; several nieces and nephews and a host of cousins.
The family will receive extended family Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 1 to 2 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Graveside service will follow family visitation at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Rex McMurray officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Whiten, Kaleb Whiten, Chase Porter, Austin Porter, Kyle Qualls and Jack Bowen.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memorial Processing, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959).
The family wishes to extend special thanks to MSA Home Health and Hospice.