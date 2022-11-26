HILTONS, VA – Kenneth Whiten, age 91 of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

He was born in Sullivan County, TN on September 20, 1931, and was the son of the late John Jacob and Nannie Larkey Whiten. In addition to his parents Kenneth was also preceded in death by his brother, James B. Whiten. He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War and served on the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Destroyer. Kenneth was a rural mail carrier for over 30 years, a jailer for Scott County Sherriff’s Office and former assistant manager of John R. Hay House, Inc. in Kingsport. He was a member of Hiltons Independent Church of God and a proud member of American Legion.

