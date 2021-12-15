Kenneth Wayne Springs departed this life December 9, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted Friday December 17, 2021, at 12:30pm from Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11.00am until the hour of service. Intermittent will follow at Holston View Cemetery Weber City, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mr. Kenneth Wayne Springs and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423)245-4971