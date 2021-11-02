Kenneth Wayne Osborne went to his eternal home with the Lord on October 31st, 2021 after a battle with cancer. He was born in Jenkins, Kentucky March 9th, 1949. He resided in Kingsport with his wife, Janice Osborne of 46 years.
He was loved and cherished by family and friends and will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Brandon Osborne and wife Ginger; daughters, Jackie Cox and husband David, and Tami Cody; sister, Janet Roach; eight grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Amanda, Daniel, Rebecca, Joshua, Creed, Claire, Ella and Levi. He also had several loving nieces and nephews and special friend Evelyn Thomas.
There will be a small, private ceremony held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
