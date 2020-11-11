ROGERSVILLE - Kenneth Wayne Cradic, age 70 of Rogersville passed away Saturday (11/7/20). He was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church. He was retired from Holliston Mills. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray E. Cradic.
He is survived by his son, Kenny Ray Cradic; mother, Myrlie Cradic; sister, Linda Brandon (John); brother, Tim Cradic; nephews, Larry Ray and Judd Moore; aunts, Loverl Long, Wanda Smith and Geneva McLain.
Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Friday (11/13/20) at North Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Chip McLain officiating. The Hawkins County Color Guard and The US Navy will conduct full military honors. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.