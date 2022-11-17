Kenneth “Wayne’ Bailey, 83, entered his Heavenly home where his wife (Faye) had been waiting since 2018, and with his family by his side, on November 16, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 ½ years, Ruby Faye Bailey; his father, Daniel Clarence (Dan) Bailey; and his mother, Lillie Bethel (Burchfield) Bailey.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jamie Pandora Lawson (Rick); son, Kenneth Wayne Bailey Jr. (Sonda); and son, Daniel Shane Bailey (Donna), all of Rogersville; the loves of his life, grandchildren, Brooke Kendra Ellis (Andy) (Knoxville, TN), Jake Tyler Bailey (Tara) (Florida Keys), River Shane Bailey, and Parker Wade-Daniel Bailey (Rogersville, TN), his great-grandchildren, Coby Brady Ellis, Maylin Faith Bailey, Jailey Rae Ellis, Cora Jade Ellis, and Blaize Tyler Bailey. He loved his family and cherished the many moments he shared with all.
Wayne is also survived by his sisters, Kathy Fink (Bob), Linda Hamblen and nephew, Michael Linkous; brothers-in-law, Donald (Bernice) Bellamy and Dennis Bellamy; sister-in-law, Shelby Jane Bellamy and many cousins, and other family whom he loved tremendously. Wayne instilled the importance of family and “sticking together” by his actions he showed everyone in his family daily.
Wayne was born and raised in Surgoinsville, TN and was an active community member in Hawkins County. In the 60’s & 70’s, Wayne served as Hawkins County Trustee (1966-1978), United Way Chairman, March of Dimes Chairman, Kiwanis Club member, Bicentennial Committee Chairman, Hawkins County Library Board Chairman, Member of Davy Crockett Outdoor Drama, Youth Guidance Chairman, Babe Ruth Baseball coach. Wayne was also a member of Overton Lodge F.&A.M. #5 and 32nd Degree Scottish Rites where he had the privilege of taking kids to Shriners Hospital in Lexington, KY. Wayne earned his Radiography technician certification and was one of the first to be employed by Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and later received his Industrial Radiography certification (late 70’s) where he would X-ray turbine welds for General Electric in Greenville, SC (80’s) until his retirement in 2001.
Wayne always had a love for music and “learned to play the harmonica by laying out of school and fishing on the riverbank in Surgoinsville”. He also loved spending time with his family where he would always bring tears of laughter.
A special thank you to Callie from Amedisys Hospice (and staff), and also, to the staff at Signature Assisted Living, and Signature Health Care. Your love, care, and compassion will always be appreciated.
Also, a special thank you to his daughter-in-law, Sonda Bailey, who fully committed her time to caring for Wayne during his final stages of life. We thank you and love you dearly.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, 1520 East Main St, Rogersville, TN. A brief service will follow, and a graveside service will be conducted following visitation (3:30 PM) at Surgoinsville Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.