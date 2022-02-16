KINGSPORT - Kenneth Wade Goff, age 63, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022.
His friends and family would describe Kenneth as a kind-hearted man, who made sure all that met him left with a smile on their faces. He loved his family and Jesus Christ fiercely.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 33 years Lisa Catherine Goff of Kingsport; his son Patrick Goff of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.; and his daughters, Rachel Norvell of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Sarah Carner of Seattle. He is the proud grandfather of Ronan Goff, Miles and Boden Norvell, and Emma Carner. Kenneth is loved deeply, and we take comfort in knowing he is now at peace.
Family and friends will have a Celebration of Life service Saturday, February 19, at 2 p.m. at the Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the Funeral Home by 1:50pm. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Goff family.