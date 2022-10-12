APPALACHIA, VA - On the morning of August 17, 2022, Kenneth Sowder of Appalachia, Virginia passed away peacefully at the Veterans Hospital in Durham, North Carolina surrounded by his family. Ken Sowder was born September 4th, 1924 to Ada and Tilman Sowder. He lived a long and spirited life.
As Ken would have said, “I’ll be 98 on my next birthday”. After high school, he proudly and bravely served his country in WWII, marching across Europe with General Patton’s 3rd Army, 94th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism in combat and a purple heart for being wounded in battle. Ken worked hard for 42 years as a coal miner and retired as the Chief Mine and Safety Inspector for Westmoreland Coal Company. In his younger years, he was known as a fantastic dancer and talented gardener. In his later years, he loved spending time fishing on Cherokee Lake with his friends and companion of many years Velta Fleenor. He was an exceptional fisherman who always made time happily teaching anyone who wanted to learn his fishing skills.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Myers (Wayne) and Karen Cook (Bill); three granddaughters, Kerry Klaproth, Courtney Cook and Jamie Muhle; great-grandson, James Klaproth; as well as a community of friends and extended family that will miss him dearly.
To honor his memory, his family will be holding a ceremony at Roy A. Green Funeral Home in Appalachia, Virginia on Saturday, October 15,2022. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with services following in the funeral home chapel officiated by Rev. Garrett Lee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Hospice Organization and would be appreciated.