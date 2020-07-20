JONESVILLE, VA - Kenneth Short age 82 of Jonesville, VA was born July 2, 1938 in Jonesville, VA and passed away July 18, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA. He retired as a bus driver and farmer. Kenneth was a member of Seven Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Hubbard Springs and loved woodworking and hunting. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda Short, eldest son Kenneth Dwayne Short and his parents Andrew and Cora Short.
Kenneth is survived by one daughter Sherry Williamson and husband, Eddie of Birchwood, TN, one son Ernest Kevin Short of Jonesville, VA, one grandson Justin Williamson, three granddaughters Jessica Renee Bronz and husband, Nicholas, Wanda Victoria Short, Jennifer Nichole Overton and husband, David and their mother Theresa Short of Jonesville, VA, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter and a sister Mary Brooks and husband, Winston of Heiskel, TN.
A funeral service will be at 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Province Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA with Pastor Larry Wolfe officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM Tuesday until the time of the service.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Ingle Cemetery in Jonesville, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 AM Wednesday for the graveside service.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family
www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 29521 Wilderness Rd. Jonesville, VA 24263. Phone 276-346-3553.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to wear masks/facial covering. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.