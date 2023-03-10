KINGSPORT - Kenneth Russell, 88, of Kingsport passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Kenneth was born August 21, 1934, in Hawkins County, TN to the late Theodore Russell and Daisy Lawson Russell.
He was a member of Gravelly Baptist Church and also a member of the Masons.
Kenneth had worked for over 50 years as a local barber, and he loved to ride his bicycle.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by wife, Evelyn Russell; son, Kenny Russell; several brothers and one sister.
Those left to cherish Kenneth’s memory are sons, Tab Russell (Brenda) and Greg Russell; daughter, Kim Stevenson (Pat); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Terry Bennett officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:30 am on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the gravesite by 11:15 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ron Russell and Jan Christian.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Kenneth Russell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
