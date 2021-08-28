BRISTOL, TN - Kenneth Roy Weems, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Friday, August 27, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born October 22, 1947 in Church Hill, Tenn., a son of the late Frank and Katie Kanipe Weems. Kenneth was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired from Eastman and was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Barr Weems; son, Rex Weems; daughter, Kimberly Anderson and husband Eric; step-son, Wayne Luttrell; step-daughter, Lisa Trivett; grandchildren, Selena, Abby, Holly, Summer and Parker; great granddaughter, Madilyn; step-grandchildren, Brandi Blackshear and Jeremy Schaffer; step-great granddaughter, Jupiter; sisters, Connie Adams and husband James, Louise Collier and husband Ron; brother, Ronnie Weems and wife Marlean; sister-in-law, Judy Falin and husband David; sister-in-law, Barbara Smith; brother-in-law, Gary Barr and wife Gwen; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donnie Schaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39. The funeral service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: LC84VM
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.