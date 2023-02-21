Kenneth Roland Hunter passed away on February 14, 2023, from a short but fierce battle with an exceptionally rare form of cancer. The circumstances of his death, however, could never overshadow the exceptionally rare and joyous way he lived his life. He will always be remembered for his easy-going humor, insatiable curiosity, cheerful contentment, and genuine love for his family. Ken was born on September 19, 1945, to Oscar Lloyd Hunter and Hazel Fannie (Gifford) Hunter. The youngest of four boys, he was just 16 when their mother died from complications of surgery.

Ken was completely devoted to his wife of 54 years, Betsey Jane (Barton) Hunter. They met when they were both students at The University of Texas at Austin and happened to live at the same apartment complex. Janie was the love of his life. They were married in El Paso, where Ken was stationed after being drafted by the Army. When his military service ended, they moved back to Austin. Both children were born there but grew up in Longview, Texas. A career move took Ken and Jane to Kingsport, Tennessee, where they have lived since 1997.

