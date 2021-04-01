DUFFIELD - Kenneth Reginald Dishner, 74, Duffield, VA passed away, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Kenneth was born in Scott County, VA on July 30, 1946 and was the son of the late Sam Pat and Marie (Bishop) Dishner.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He had a love of flowers and gardening, as well as his buddy, Toby. Kenneth was an avid NASCAR fan and was the owner of Duffield Carpet.
In addition to his parents, his daughter, Chastity Rae Jones, sister, Irene Akers, and brother, Denny Dishner preceded him in death.
Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Dishner; son, Ronald Dishner and wife, Crystal; grandchildren, Chris Jones and wife, Ashley, Brooke McCarty, and husband, M.J., Jacob Dishner, and Anna Dishner; great grandchildren, Oliver Jones, Aubry Jones, Raelynn McCarty, and Katie McCarty; step great grandchildren, Archer Mullins, and Landry Petersen; sister, Mildred Driver; brother, Charles Dishner and wife, Judy; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating. David and Rhonda Hood, Tara Dillon, and Ronnie Hood will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. David Dishner, Hunter Dishner, Brandon Dishner, Jacob Dishner, Chris Jones, Carl Frazier, Kelly Frazier, Mike Peterson, Jack Fannon, M.J. McCarty, and Michael Frazier will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery for the graveside service at 10:45 a.m., Saturday.
Those attending the services are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing protocol.
