KINGSPORT - Kenneth Reed, 65, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Born in Spokane, WA, he was raised in Northern California. He has been a paramedic and in EMS for 48 years. He started his career in Northern California, over the years he worked in many states. Kenneth moved to Northeast Tennessee in 1989, where he worked with the Washington County EMS. He was the EMS Director for Carter County from 1992 to 1996 and recently retired from Bristol Tennessee Fire Department. Kenneth was a paramedic instructor at Northeast State Community College.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ida and Madore La Branche; and mother, Phyllis Jean Reed.
Kenneth is survived by his wife and love of his life, Jennifer Reed; one sister-in-law Yolanda and Jerry Steadman, brothers-in-laws, Carlyle and Bobbie Walls, Remley and Sandy Walls; special friends, Mervin Wertz and Todd and Shonda White: and a host of EMS and Fire Community throughout the region. He loved his cats, Maddie and Wyatt.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
