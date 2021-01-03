KINGSPORT - Kenneth Ray Johnson, 80, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his residence.
Kenneth was born on April 9, 1940 in Kingsport to the late Olin Paul Johnson, Sr. and Lillie Belle Frazier Johnson. Kenneth married the love of his life on August 21, 1965, Carol Lee Arnold Johnson. Kenneth worked until his retirement in 2000 for the City of Kingsport serving as a supervisor for 41 years in the Public Works department. He also served his country in the Army National Guard.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol Johnson; brothers, Harold Thomas “Slick” Johnson, Olin Paul Johnson, Jr., James Boyd “Cotton” Johnson, Howard Johnson, Dave Johnson, Bill “Red” Johnson, Joe Johnson; and nephew, Daniel Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Esther Cleo Johnson Brown; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held for the family.
Those wishing to express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Johnson Family.