Kenneth R. (Ken) Newton left this world on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to be reunited in Paradise with the love of his life, Sheila. Ken was born in Jonesboro, Louisiana 14 November 1936 to Guy and Loyce Newton. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers Maurice Newton and Ted Newton, his daughter, Terri Renee Newton, his grandson, Terry Newton, son Darrell Jay Newton and his soulmate, wife, Sheila. He is survived by his daughter Brenda Kay Newton and his grandson, Camron Wood, all of Texas, several nieces and nephews in North Carolina, and special great-niece, Megan Russell and his beloved Pug Buddy.
Ken graduated from Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, Louisiana and spent the next thirteen-plus years in the U.S. Navy, with tours aboard USS NEREUS (AS17) and USS PINE ISLAND (av12), the first American warship to enter Da Nang, Vietnam Harbor since before WWII. He resigned his commission as a Lieutenant at his last duty station, NAESU Philadelphia, where he was Financial Management Officer. After years managing McDonald’s and Wendy’s in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, he met and fell in love with Sheila at Howard Johnson’s in Hickory where they were both in management. They came to East Tennessee in 1987 when he took the job of General Manager at Camara Inn at Tri-Cities Airport. In the years that followed, he sold mobile homes, worked as a collector, managed a deli and worked at Food City in Blountville before retiring in 2007. Ken was a member of Boone Dam VFW Post 4933, serving as Past Commander from 2017-2020.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Clayton Farmer officiating. Following these services, Ken, with Sheila’s ashes at his side, will be transported to Mountain Home Military Cemetery, where they will be interred with his heroes there.
A military graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors provided by Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Jordan, Jeff Hardin, David Renfro and David Farmer, Joey Thomas, Ethan Thomas and Honorary Pallbearer, John Ferguson.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, or to any other worthy charity of your choosing.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the loving friends and neighbors and Boone Dam VFW for their loving kindness and care of Ken during his illness.
