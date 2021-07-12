JONESVILLE, VA - Kenneth Muncy, 85, of Jonesville, VA passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Lee Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born on November 21, 1935 to the late Olen and Lela Muncy. He was a 1955 graduate of Jonesville High School. He was a US Army veteran. After his service, he worked as a mechanic at his garage in Jonesville and later in the coal industry with Skyline Enterprises. He was a member of Campground United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Harber Muncy; one daughter, Karen Muncy Cope and husband Shane, of Jonesville; one son, Michael Muncy and wife Victoria, of Cobeurn, VA; two brothers, Robert Muncy and Johnny Muncy, both of Jonesville; sister, Margaret Denny of Kingsport, TN; five grandchildren, Tyler Vaughan, Nykolas and Jeyden Toro, Clover and Jamie Muncy; special niece, Tammy Kingsley and husband Tom, of Greer, SC; two special granddaughters, Emily and Sarah; several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Paul Davis Jr. officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Bethel Cemetery. Anyone who would like to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at funeral home by 10:30 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Muncy family.