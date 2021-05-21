KINGSPORT - Kenneth Minnick, 70, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born May 25, 1950 in Kingsport to the late Walter and Maggie (Hobbs) Minnick.
He was employed at Sears for 28 years prior to his illness. Ken was a member at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending races, working on cars, and going fishing.
In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his brother, R. Worley Minnick and sister, Lois Etta Shuler.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Brenda Minnick; daughters, Melanie Duff (Todd), and Tina Wood; son, Christian Blake Minnick; grandchildren, Tiffany (Tyler), Summer (Jacob), Brittany, Dalton (Rachel), Braylant, and Bryson; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of Life will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Bob Lewis, Pastor Will Schrivner and Brother Mike Bays officiating.
Ken will be laid to rest following the service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Well.
The family would like to offer a special Thank You to the nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center ICU / Stepdown Third Floor, and Wilcox Hall Third Floor nurses for their wonderful care. A special Thank You to Dr. Melanie Bray for her thoughtful care during this time. And a Thank You to Dr. Randy McLaughlin
