KINGSPORT - Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings, 74, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Indian Path Community Hospital.
Mike was born on August 1, 1947 in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2002 after 26 years of dedicated service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Eugene Jennings; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Theda and Sam Click.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Frances Jennings; mother, Mary Kate Jennings; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN with Rev. Layton Bentley officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport and Post #265 of Gate City. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery for the service.
