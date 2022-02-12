CHURCH HILL - Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Miller, age 52, of Church Hill, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Miller, Sr.; brother, Christopher Martin Miller; maternal grandparents, Martin and Janie Christian; and stepdaughter, Lynsea McClain.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, horses, and spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Ryleigh.
Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Jennifer Miller; mother, Phyllis Miller Thorpe; daughter and love of his life, Ryleigh Miller; son, Justin Miller and wife Kelli and their children, Tyler, Maddox, and Jordyn Miller; stepdaughter, Kayleigh McClain and partner Joey Williams and their children, Kristian, Kendalyn, and Kameron Williams; and special aunt and uncle, Bobby Joe and Evelyn Bailey.
The graveside service will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm in Bethel Cemetery in Surgoinsville. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.