Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Kendrick, age 47 passed away October 26, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, Tennessee. He worked at Tire Center Inc. for over 20 years.
He is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Kenneth and Joyce Kendrick. Maternal grandparents, Willie and Gladys Hill. Paternal grandparents, Howard Kendrick and Janie Barnette.
Surviving are his daughter Summer Kendrick and sons Logan, Nicholas, Tyler, and Grayson. Two brothers, Eddie Kendrick (Jacque) and Chris Kendrick (Melissa). Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. A Host of close friends.
A Memorial will be held at the Volunteer Ruritan, 5740 Carter’s Valley Road in Mt Carmel, on November 6th, 2021 from 12-4 pm.