CHURCH HILL - Kenneth Lee Hagood, age 55, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 17, 2021. He was a born again Christian and member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a former employee of AFG in Kingsport with 20+ years of service. Kenny enjoyed fishing, hunting, Nascar, golf and being outdoors. He was the loving first grandson of his grandparents, Oscar and Edna Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Hagood; paternal grandparents, Walter and Mary Hagood; and maternal grandparents, Oscar and Edna Duncan.
He is survived by his son, Logan Hagood and wife, Madisson; daughter, Lyndsey Hagood; 2 grandchildren, Luke and Lainey Hagood; parents, Ken and Nellie Hagood; sister, Kim Smith; special uncle, Dale Duncan; special niece, Danna Smith; mother of the children, Kim Davis Yankee; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Mitch Russell officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45pm.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ballad Hospice, especially, Nikki and Skye, who cared for Kenny during his time of declining health.
