December 12, 1932 – December 2, 2022
Kenneth L. Roberts, businessman, community leader and philanthropist died December 2, 2022 at age 89.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Clarence E. Roberts, Sr. and Katherine Osborne Roberts, and his brother, C.E. Roberts, Jr., all of Kingsport, Tennessee. He also was predeceased by his first wife, Anne Foster Cook Roberts of Columbia, Tennessee and his first son, Stephen Cook Roberts.
He is survived by his second wife, Delphine Oman Sloan Roberts and by his sons Kenneth Lewis Roberts, Jr. and Patrick Hagan Foster Roberts, his wife, Laura, and their sons, Cook, Hagan, and John Patrick, and daughter Katherine Anne. He also is survived by his stepchildren, J. Elliott Sloan III, his sons, Ivan and George; Delphine Sloan Damon and her husband, Allen, and their sons, Sloan and Jack; J. Oman Sloan, his wife, Meghan Barstow, and their children, Ethan, Max and Maggie; and by Katie Sloan and her husband, Rob Coleman, and their daughters Gwen Coleman and Eleanor Coleman. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Terry Cook, and his wife, Griffie, and their daughters, Mary Jane Cook Parks (Jim) and Graham Cook Bryant (Ken); and by his nephews, Ken Ross Roberts, and David Roberts (Maria) and their daughter, Katherine.
Ken Roberts was born in Dungannon, Virginia on December 12, 1932, and was proud of his Appalachian heritage. He grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett high school where he was a leader in academics, athletics, music, and school activities. He considered his high school years at Dobyns-Bennett the most formative of his life. In 1948, he was elected Governor of Tennessee Boys State and Tennessee representative to Boys Nation. His prowess on the gridiron earned him a scholarship to Vanderbilt University where he enrolled in 1950 following his graduation.
At Vanderbilt, he played varsity football, excelled in track and field, and continued playing the piano and performing with some of Nashville’s noted musicians including several of the city’s noted “A Team” musicians, most notably Hank “Sugarfoot” Garland. He served as president of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and was elected as a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, honorary leadership fraternity.
Following his graduation in June 1954, he served two years in the military as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps stationed at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. In 1955, while in the service, he married Anne Foster Cook, a beautiful lady, loving wife and mother, and devoted companion for 44 years until her death from cancer in 1999.
After Anne Foster’s death, Roberts married Delphine Oman Sloan in 2002. He often said he was a “two-time winner” when he married Delphine and often referred to her as a loving wife, great partner and best friend.
Following his military service, he returned to Nashville in 1957 and entered Vanderbilt Law School. He graduated in June 1959 as Founder’s Medalist (first in his class). He served as editor-in-chief of the Law Review, was a member of the Order of the Coif academic society and received the Bell Memorial Medal reserved for the student demonstrating the highest ethics of his profession. He became the first student in the history of the school to receive all three honors. He taught at Vanderbilt and was Assistant Dean of the Law School for two years. He then joined Waller, Lansden and Dortch and practiced law from June 1960 until January 1966.
It was during this period he became active in politics, serving as Chairman of the Davidson County Republican Party and delegate to the 1964 Republican National Convention. After the convention, he became chairman of the 1964 campaign in Tennessee. Subsequently, at the urging of friends, Roberts entered the 1966 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate which was won by Howard Baker in the first statewide Republican party primary in Tennessee. They were friends and ran their campaigns focused on the issues. With Baker’s election, it became clear the primary had a major positive effect on the future development of the Republican Party in Tennessee.
Following his time in politics, Roberts commenced a long and distinguished career in banking when he joined Commerce Union Bank as Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors from 1966 to 1971. In 1971, he moved to Richmond Virginia as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Central National Bank and Central National Corporation of Richmond. Roberts led the bank into the holding company structure and expanded its outreach on the Commonwealth of Virginia. While in Richmond, he served on numerous nonprofit boards and on the boards of Thalhimer’s, Inc., A.H. Robins Company, and the University of Richmond.
In 1976, he left Richmond to return to Nashville as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First American National Bank and First American Corporation. During his tenure at First American, the bank grew from $1.5 billion in assets to approximately $10 billion.
During his banking career, he held many leadership positions in the industry, including serving as a member of the Federal Advisory Council to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, Chairman of the Association of Bank Holding Companies, member of the board of the Sixth Federal Reserve District Bank, and Regional Chairman of the Comptroller of the Currency’s National Advisory Committee.
Over the last four decades, he has been an active and engaged leader in business, civic and community affairs in Nashville. He served as President of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce; Chairman, Salvation Army; Board Member and Chair of the Finance Committee of Genesco, Inc.; Trustee, Vanderbilt University Board of Trust; Chairman, Owen School of Management Associates program; Chairman, Blair School of Music Patron’s Society; Board Member of the Nashville Symphony; Board Member of Montgomery Bell Academy; Executive Board Member and former Chairman, Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America; Board Member and former Chairman and Campaign Chairman, United Way of Middle Tennessee; Board Member of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Chairman of the Center for Nonprofit Management.
At his death, he was serving as President Emeritus, Frist Art Museum; President Emeritus of The Frist Foundation; Board of Trust Emeritus, Vanderbilt University; and Trustee Emeritus of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum which on
November 11, 2022, inducted him into the organization’s Circle Guard, the organization’s highest distinction bestowed upon those whose unwavering commitment to the museum protects the legacies of the members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the achievements of those who are part of country music’s story. He called his induction into the Circle Guard one of his life’s proudest moments.
Music was a constant in his life from his earliest years. He began piano lessons at age seven. At age 14, he walked into the union hall in Kingsport to join the Musicians Union. In Nashville during his college years, played professionally with several bands, including a stint with a trio in the Julep Room of the Noel Hotel. In his later years, he loved to entertain his friends and fellow Round Table members with programs about the lives of prominent musicians and composers (such as contrasting the music of Mozart and Hank Williams), meticulously researching the history of each subject and arranging the music he would play. Several programs included vocals by Dean Del Sawyer of the Blair School of Music and Delores (Mrs. John) Seigenthaler. He also presented programs for the Nashville Jazz Workshop and with the late acclaimed jazz pianist Beegie Adair.
Of the countless achievements of his long career, he considered his most important to be the successful creation and development of the Frist Center for the Visual Arts (now the Frist Art Museum) working closely with Dr. Thomas F. Frist, Jr.
Ken Roberts was a loving and devoted son, brother, father, uncle and grandfather and a respected colleague in business, law, athletics and politics. He was a tough taskmaster and generous mentor to the scores of young business professionals across many fields who benefitted from his experience, wisdom, and friendship. The fruits of his tireless efforts, keen insight and expansive vision can be seen throughout the city and beyond.
Known for his candid and worldly advice, he will be missed.
A Memorial Celebration service honoring the life of Ken Roberts will be held at
1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 3900 West End Avenue, 37205. Visitation will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please celebrate his legacy by making a donation to one of the organizations dear to his heart: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Frist Art Museum or the Nashville Jazz Workshop.