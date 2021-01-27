KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Kenny” William Gregg, 63, of Kingsport, passed away on January 26, 2021 at his home. He was born to the late Claude and Mary Gregg.
Kenny proudly served his country in the United States Army for 10 years, retiring as a Sergeant. Kenny later retired from the United States Postal Service after many years of dedicated service. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching westerns.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Lee and Roy Allen Gregg.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years Agnes Fay Gregg; daughter, Tonya Large and husband Travis; sons, Anthony Gregg and fiancé Kelly, Patrick Gregg; two very special grandchildren, Gabrielle and Sierra Skeens; sisters, Pauletta Berry, Beverly Jarrells and husband Harry; brothers, Steve Gregg, Clay Gregg and wife Sharon; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Gregg family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Friday January 29, 2021 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm.
Committal Service and Interment will take place on Saturday January 30, 2021 at 12:00 in the Garden of Everlasting Life I at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to the Gregg family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Gregg family.