KINGSPORT – Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Adams, Sr., 66, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at 12:05 AM after a lengthy illness.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Fletcher, Jr., Alex Fletcher, Andrew Fletcher, Tim Mounger, Larry Jobe, Keith Faust, Ryan Faust, Donnie McCoy, and Hunter Fields.
To leave an online message for the Adams family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Adams family.