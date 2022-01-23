KINGSPORT – Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Adams, Sr., 66, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at 12:05 AM after a lengthy illness.
Kenny loved the Lord and was loved by all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father, and papaw. He worked at Eastman for 43 years before retiring in 2014. After retirement he loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching his Vols, Cowboys, Lakers, and Dodgers. Above all he loved watching his grandkids play sports.
He was preceded in death by his dad, James Adams; sister, Nancy Adams; mamaw, Martha Adams; nephew, Scott Adams; sister-in-laws; Jackie Adams and Debbie Faust.
He is survived by his loving wife Marie of 47 ½ years; son, Ken Adams, Jr. (Amanda); daughter, Susan Fletcher (Tim); grandsons, Timothy Fletcher, Jr. (Rhealyn), Alex Fletcher, and Andrew Fletcher; granddaughters, Mackenzie Fletcher and Haley Adams; great grandkids, Easton and Blakelyn Fletcher; mother, Mary Price; siblings, James Adams (Connie), Rick Adams (Annette) and Mike Adams; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Fletcher, Jr., Alex Fletcher, Andrew Fletcher, Tim Mounger, Larry Jobe, Keith Faust, Ryan Faust, Donnie McCoy, and Hunter Fields.
