BIG STONE GAP, VA – Kenneth “Kenny” Blevins, 68, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2021, at his home. He had been a teacher with the Wise County School System and earned his EdS degree while attending East Tennessee State University, Lincoln Memorial University and Clinch Valley College. He was loved deeply by his students, friends and family. Prior to his teaching career, Kenny had worked for Westmoreland Coal Company for 20+ years. He was an avid powerlifter with many awards showing his strength and ability. Kenny was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and loved watching his daughter, Kristy, perform at horse shows and win awards. He was a loving son, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristina Faye Blevins and his father, Elmer Blevins.
Kenny is survived by his mother, Inez Blevins of Big Stone Gap, his siblings, Carolyn Hanus of Big Stone Gap, Mark Blevins (Lisa) of Big Stone Gap and Steve Blevins of Johnson City, TN and his grandchildren, Bryson Kyler Mitchell and Kaylee Alissa Mitchell.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 4, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Joe Varney ministering.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11:00am in the Blevins Family Cemetery, Back Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family members and friends are asked to meet at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave at 10:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
