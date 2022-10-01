KINGSPORT - Kenneth James Thomas, 95 of Kingsport died Friday, December 24, 2021 after an extended illness. Born in Dryden, VA, he graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 1949 and received his master’s degree from ETSU. Ken taught Biology and Science at Lynn View High School when the school opened, and then retired when it closed. In 1970, he was voted Tennessee Teacher of the Year. He served in the U.S. Navy as a medic during WWII. Ken was an honorary Kentucky Colonel, volunteered at the Exchange Place and the Carousel. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was a Mason.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Madelyn Thomas; brother, William Thomas and sister, Nell Whitten. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Jones of Marietta, GA; son, David Thomas (Janet) of Samford, CT; four grandchildren, Anne Katherine Jones (Volker Benkert), Christopher Jones (Laura), Drew Thomas and Kenneth Jones (Kathryn); six great-grandchildren, Mark Benkert, Lukas Benkert, Addison Jones, Thomas Benkert, Savannah Jones and Malcolm Orr; brother, Edward Thomas; sister, Opal Gott; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you