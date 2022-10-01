KINGSPORT - Kenneth James Thomas, 95 of Kingsport died Friday, December 24, 2021 after an extended illness. Born in Dryden, VA, he graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 1949 and received his master’s degree from ETSU. Ken taught Biology and Science at Lynn View High School when the school opened, and then retired when it closed. In 1970, he was voted Tennessee Teacher of the Year. He served in the U.S. Navy as a medic during WWII. Ken was an honorary Kentucky Colonel, volunteered at the Exchange Place and the Carousel. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was a Mason.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Madelyn Thomas; brother, William Thomas and sister, Nell Whitten. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Jones of Marietta, GA; son, David Thomas (Janet) of Samford, CT; four grandchildren, Anne Katherine Jones (Volker Benkert), Christopher Jones (Laura), Drew Thomas and Kenneth Jones (Kathryn); six great-grandchildren, Mark Benkert, Lukas Benkert, Addison Jones, Thomas Benkert, Savannah Jones and Malcolm Orr; brother, Edward Thomas; sister, Opal Gott; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews.
A family inurnment service will be held at 1:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium, on Saturday, October 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at the church at 2:00 pm with Rev. Sharon Amstutz, officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, The Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664 or The Kingsport Carousel, 350 Clinchfield, St., Kingsport, TN 37660.