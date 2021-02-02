WISE, VA. - Kenneth Gordon Stallard, (in his own words)
Born to Ivory Trigg and Elgie B. Jackson Stallard.
Sisters: Patricia Gardner, Carol Shortridge.
Graduate of Christopher Gist High School.
Beloved Wife Katherine Hall Stallard.
B.A. Emory and Henry College, 1958.
M.S. Radford University, 1967.
Especially Grateful to Ronald Gilliam and Brenda Mosberg for their great help in my time of illness. Also, my appreciation to Michelle Whitaker for her help. To Chadd Smith and Pai Meng for their trips to Nashville to help Katherine take care of me and to home to see that I was alright and had everything I needed.
Past President Wise Lions Club.
Former Principal Wise Elementary School.
Former Salesman for Southwest Office Supply.
Retired from sales 1987.
Children: Brenda Mosberg, Ronald Gilliam.
Grandchildren: Chadd Smith, Michelle Whitaker, Ronald J. Gilliam.
Great Grandchildren: Kaiwen Smith, Nathan Whitaker.
He leaves behind many beloved family and friends.
All services will be private. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.