MORRISTOWN - Kenneth Gilbert Carmack, age75, of Morristown, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Lucy Wilson Carmack, sisters Jean Trent and Alice Justice, brothers Rufus Carmack, Howard Carmack, Shirley Ray Carmack and Edward Carmack.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa Robinson, son Kenneth Dale Carmack both of Morristown, grandchildren Briteny Carmack, Brandon Carmack, Whitney Holdway and Justin Gibson, great-grandchildren Jaidyn, Shaylen, Joseph, Jodie, Joelle, Aryan, Max, Alice and Ethan, sister Ruby Carpenter of Mooresburg, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Carmack family.