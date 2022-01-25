MORRISTOWN - Kenneth Gilbert Carmack, age75, of Morristown, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M., Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Carmack family.

