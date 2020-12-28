Kenneth Eugene Gilliam, 60, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend went to his Heavenly home on December 27, 2020. He received his ultimate healing by God after a strong, brave and faithful battle with cancer.
Ken, or as known by those closest to him as “Red” for his fiery red hair, was born in Marion, NC on May 11, 1960. He married his soulmate, formerly Donna Douglas, on September 30, 1983. He was a supportive, fun-loving, hilarious, and sometimes (often) sarcastic husband. He provided his wife (and just about anybody he encountered) with years of laughter. He had the blessing of becoming a father, and his children were equally as blessed to call him Dad. He was also a loving grandfather and played a large role in raising his oldest granddaughter, Kelsey Douglas, who will forever be grateful for the love and wisdom she received from him. He retired from Jacobs as a rebar and concrete supervisor after 33 years of work, during which time he made numerous friends for which he would’ve given the shirt off his back. Those that knew him would describe him as fearless, strong, compassionate, funny, generous, and loving.
He was a member of Walker’s Fork Baptist Church. During his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, and most recently rode a Honda Goldwing trike with his wife. They enjoyed weekend trips, and specifically loved the Tail of the Dragon ride. He also rode in charity rides on occasion. He also enjoyed camping and fishing trips with his family. He bonded with his son-in-law, Jordan Capponi over many fishing and boating talks. He even acted as the family contractor and mechanic, and was always available for SOS calls for advice when things went awry. He played many roles in his family and his absence will be forever felt. He helped his family more than he’ll ever know, because the strength that he instilled in them is indeed what will help them get through this great loss.
His wonderful life and teachings will be forever remembered and honored by his soulmate and wife of 37 years, Donna Gilliam; as well as daughter, Ashlee Capponi and her husband, Jordan Capponi; granddaughter, Kelsey Douglas; son, Josh Douglas; son, Lynn Gilliam and his wife, Missy Gilliam, and their children, Kenny and Haley; aunt, Betty Gilliam; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.
In Heaven he will be reunited with his daughter, Brittini Kenese Gilliam; parents, Jane and Gary Babb and Rosa Lee and Donald Douglas; and his sister, Christine Babb.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral Home chapel with Rev. Ed Barnett officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Walker’s Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12 noon to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Jordan Capponi, Aiden Evans, Josh Rimer, Joe Finney, Joe Engle, Wallace Carter, Tyler Carter, and John Jennings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123, in Ken’s memory.
