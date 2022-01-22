KINGSPORT – Kenneth Eugene Adams, Sr., 66, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
