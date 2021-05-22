CHURCH HILL - Kenneth Edwards 85, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ken worked in the automotive field for over 40 years. He was a devoted member of Belmont Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hanson and Julia Edwards; sister, Ruth.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Sharon Edwards; sons, Randy Edwards, David Edwards, Jeff Edwards and wife Lori, Donny Edwards, and Chris Stevenson and wife Kristi; daughter, Lana Eisenhaur and husband Doug; several grandchildren; special friends, Janet and Harvey Hall, Kathy and Joe Malone, and Suzanne and PJ Hooks; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Pastor Mike Jones officiating. His sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
